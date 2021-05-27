Click It or Ticket Seatbelt Campaign Runs Through June 6

The Prince William County Police enforce traffic safety all year, and with an uptick in traffic fatalities this year the Department reminds motorists to Wear your seatbelt every time! That is the underlying message of this year’s “Click It or Ticket” seatbelt enforcement campaign, which runs through June 6, 2021. Seatbelts safe lives!

Prince William County Police join law enforcement agencies throughout Virginia in the “Click It or Ticket” campaign to enforce the Commonwealth’s safety-belt and child safety-seat laws. The Department will participate in high-visibility patrols – day and night – through Sunday, June 6 (which includes the Memorial Day holiday weekend).

Wear your seatbelt every time! Seat belts are mandatory in Virginia for all persons riding in the front seat. Virginia car seat laws also state that:

All children under the age of eight must ride in a federally approved, secured safety seat.

Children between eight and 15 must use a safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt, no matter where in the vehicle the child is riding.

It is the driver’s responsibility to make sure all children, age 15 and under, are secured properly.

Wear your seatbelt every time! Virginia law allows police to cite anyone driving a car in which an occupant under age 16 is not wearing a safety belt or is not in a child safety seat. It also provides that drivers may be cited if they are not properly restrained if stopped for other violations.

“Click It or Ticket” is one of several programs under the Smart, Safe and Sober partnership. Smart, Safe and Sober is a statewide program dedicated to preventing death and injury on Virginia roadways. It is a partnership of the Prince William County Police, the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, the Virginia Department of State Police, the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association, DRIVE SMART Virginia, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Wear your seatbelt every time! Unless you want to risk a ticket, or worse, always remember to “Click It or Ticket,” day and night.