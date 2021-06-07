Manassas City Library Officially Opens with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

While the Manassas City Library, at 10104 Dumfries Road, has been open for a few months, a ribbon-cutting ceremony held on Monday, June 7 brought together Prince William County and City of Manassas elected officials, Friends of the Library and residents along with County and city staff to make things official.

The library, in Wellington Station Shopping Center, is within walking distance of several nearby neighborhoods and serves both County and city residents.

“The Manassas City Library’s opening represents a continued collaboration … between the city and the county,” said Prince William Chair-At-Large Ann B. Wheeler. “Adding a 12th library to our community further helps us with our strategic goals of making sure that we reach all sections of our community. The staff, the resources and the information made available really will help … children and life-long earners as well as workforce development.”

The new library offers “Take and Make” activities, STEAM programs, composting activities and free access to e-books, e-audio, digital and print magazines as well as entertaining and educational programs. It is a place to let imaginations run wild.

“This library opens opportunities, not just to learn about new places, but to open the minds of young people and give them opportunities to expand their horizons,” said Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger. “The city of Manassas has worked hard with Prince William County to make this library a reality for the residents of both the city of Manassas and Prince William County. This new library is more than 6,000 square feet of space for people to meet and learn and enjoy.”

“We are excited to welcome Manassas City Library to Wellington Station,” said Gary D. Rappaport, CEO of Rappaport. “This project could not have happened without the strong support from the City of Manassas and Prince William County. The new library offers educational programs and opportunities for people in the community to learn and expand their horizons. The Manassas City Library is an incredible value for the members within the community.”

The library, with 12 public computers and free, high-speed Wi-Fi, has something for everyone. “Prince William Public Libraries also places emphasis and priority on life-long learning. I think that’s important to remember,” Wheeler said.

“Manassas City Library users will have educational opportunities at their fingertips. This is a very exciting day for our city,” Davis-Younger said.