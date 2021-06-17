Police Basic Recruit School Graduates

Prince William County, VA… The Prince William County Criminal Justice Academy Basic Law Enforcement 48th Session graduated on Friday, June 18, 2021, in a ceremony at the Hylton Performing Arts Center in Manassas (20110). This class was composed of 25 Prince William County Police officers.

The 25 men and women completed a 24-week course of training in all aspects of police work, including classes in firearms, use-of-force decision making, driver training, legal training, patrol techniques, criminal investigation and crash investigation. The graduating law enforcement personnel are listed below, and brief biographies of each graduate follow:

Prince William County Police Department

Danis A. Bermeo

Frantzoy Bertrand

Vanessa G. Chambers

Austin G. Coombs

Anthony V. Crawn

Matthew S. Dean, Jr.

James P. Edwards

Andrew S. Elahi

William G. Elchert

Brittney L. Goude

Adam C. Hilton

Jarred P. Houck

Kelsey M. Jones

Preston R. Kulakowski

Orian R. Mattei

Zachary A. Miles

Jonathan M. Messmer

Hugh M.S. Moffitt

Kennedy Ng

David U. Nieves

Thomas A. Norton

Zachary N. Ostergren

Gage N. Porcaro

David T. Staton

Brent M. Williams

Biographies of Basic Recruit School Session 48 Graduates:

Danis A. Bermeo is a graduate of Boca Raton Community High School in Florida. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, retiring with the rank of corporal. He is fluent in Spanish. Officer Bermeo is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Frantzoy Bertrand attended Miami Dade College in Miami, Fla., studying mechanical engineering. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps, attaining the rank of corporal. He is fluent in Haitian Creole and French. Officer Bertrand is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Vanessa G. Chambers is a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in forensic science. She was a Prince William County Police Cadet. Officer Chambers is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Austin G. Coombs is a graduate of Osbourn High School in Manassas, Va. He has family currently serving in law enforcement. Officer Coombs is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Anthony V. Crawn is a graduate of West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Va. Officer Crawn is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Matthew S. Dean, Jr., is a graduate of Liberty High School in Bealeton, Va. He has family currently serving in law enforcement. Officer Dean is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

James P. Edwards is a graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and criminal justice. Additionally, he was the Class Guide of the 48th Session. Officer Edwards is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Andrew S. Elahi is a graduate of Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Va. He was a Prince William County Police Cadet, and has family currently serving in law enforcement. Officer Elahi is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

William G. Elchert is a graduate of The American Military University, with a master’s degree in intelligence studies. He served in the U.S. Army prior to joining the Prince William County Police Department, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Officer Elchert is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Brittany L. Goude is a graduate of Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Ala., with an associate degree in psychology. She serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. Additionally, she was the Class Vice President of the 48th Session. Officer Goude is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Adam C. Hilton is a graduate of William Floyd High School in Mastic Beach, N.Y. He has family retired from law enforcement. Officer Hilton is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Jarred P. Houck is a graduate of Arizona State University in Tempe, with a master’s degree in emergency management and homeland security. He served in the U.S. Air Force prior to joining the Prince William County Police Department, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Officer Houck is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Kelsey M. Jones is a graduate of Liberty High School in Bealeton, Va. Officer Jones is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Preston R. Kulakowski is a graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in strategic intelligence and homeland security. Officer Kulakowski is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Orian R. Mattei is a graduate of The Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia, with a bachelor’s degree in dramatic writing. He has family currently serving in law enforcement and is fluent in Spanish. Officer Mattei is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Zachary A. Miles is enrolled in The Pennsylvania State University where he is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and serves in the Marine Corps Reserves. Officer Miles is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Jonathan M. Messmer is a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminology, law and society with a minor concentration in homeland security and a minor in intelligence analysis. Officer Messmer is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

Hugh M.S. Moffitt attended the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, where he studied history. Officer Moffitt is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Kennedy Ng is a graduate of George Mason University in Fairfax, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in biology (pre-med). He served as a jail officer with the Prince William County Adult Detention Center for 15 years prior to joining the Prince William County Police Department, and has family currently serving in law enforcement. He is fluent in Indonesian and Malay, and she is learning Spanish. Officer Ng is assigned to work patrol in western Prince William County.

David U. Nieves is a graduate of Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y., with a bachelor’s degree in national security. He served in the U.S. Army prior to joining the Prince William County Police Department, attaining the rank of staff sergeant, and has family retired from law enforcement. He speaks fluent Spanish and French. Officer Nieves is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Thomas A. Norton attended Christendom College in Front Royal, Va., where he studied liberal arts. He has family currently serving in law enforcement. Officer Norton is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Zachary N. Ostergren is a graduate of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Va., with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and psychology. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the Prince William County Police Department, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. Officer Ostergren is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

Gage N. Porcaro is a graduate of Rutland High School in Vermont. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps prior to joining the Prince William County Police Department, attaining the rank of sergeant. Officer Porcaro is assigned to work patrol in central Prince William County.

David T. Staton is a graduate of Lock Haven University in Pennsylvania, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Additionally, he was the Class President of the 48th Session. Officer Staton is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

Brent M. Williams is a graduate of Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He worked in juvenile probation in Pennsylvania for more than four years prior to joining the Prince William County Police Department. Officer Williams is assigned to work patrol in eastern Prince William County.

As the need for highly skilled and capable law enforcement officers increases, the Department continues to seek qualified applicants for police officer positions. All interested applicants are encouraged to contact the Prince William County Police Personnel Bureau at (703) 792-6580 or visit the Department’s website at www.joinpwcpd.org. You can also find us on social media.