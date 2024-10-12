PWCFRS All-County Public Safety Expo 2024

COME OUT & SPEND THE DAY WITH US!
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy all the Expo has to offer!
Saturday, October 12, 2024
12 noon - 5 p.m.
Pfitzner Stadium
7 County Complex Court
Woodbridge, VA
EXHIBITORS
FIRE & RESCUE
PWC Fire & Rescue System
City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Department
Manassas Park Fire & Rescue Department
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PWC Police Department
PWC Sheriff's Office
Manassas Park Police Department
Town of Haymarket Police Department
Town of Occoquan Police Department
Quantico Police Department
Dumfries Police Department
Virginia State Police
LOCAL & REGIONAL AGENCIES
AirCare 1 (PHI Air Medical Manassas)
Department of Forestry
Virginia Forestry
Civil Air Patrol
Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital
Prince William District Scouts
Prince William County Community Foundation
NOVA Food Rescue
PWC Animal Services
Saving Prince William's Littles
Area Agency on Aging
PWC Public Safety Communications 911
Office of Executive Management
Human Rights Commission
Community Services Wellness & Prevention
Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court Seals on Wheels
PWC Building Development Building Code Enforcement
Prince William Public Libraries' Mobile Library Unit
Office of Housing and Community Development
Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry
Volunteer Prince William
Public Works/Solid Waste Management
Office of Procurement Services
PWC Department of Facilities & Fleet Management
ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS
PWCFRS Honor Guard
Prince William County Pipes & Drums
Antique Fire & Rescue Apparatus
MedStar Health - Bleeding Control VR Experience
PSCC 911 - Make the Right Call Presentation
Firefighter/EMS Gear Dress Up Station
Face Painting
Egg Drop Challenge Rules Registration Form (closes Wed., Oct.9th @ 5 p.m.)
SPECIAL GUESTS
Sparky the Fire Dog
McGruff the Crime Dog
Smokey the Bear
MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT
Woodbridge High School Marching Band
Manassas Park High School Drum Line
School of Rock Haymarket House Band
FOOD TRUCKS
Two Smooth Dudes
Virginia Grill
Sweet Frog
Bella's Cafe
AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!
EVENT SCHEDULE
*CHECK HERE for a list of scheduled events happening throughout the day.