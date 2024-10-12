PWCFRS All-County Public Safety Expo 2024

COME OUT & SPEND THE DAY WITH US!

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy all the Expo has to offer!

Saturday, October 12, 2024

12 noon - 5 p.m.

Pfitzner Stadium

7 County Complex Court

Woodbridge, VA

EXHIBITORS

FIRE & RESCUE

PWC Fire & Rescue System

Fire Marshal's Office

HAZMAT

Life & Fire Safety Programs

Office of Emergency Management

Department of Fire & Rescue CPAT/Human Resources Office

City of Manassas Fire & Rescue Department

Manassas Park Fire & Rescue Department

LAW ENFORCEMENT

PWC Police Department

PWC Sheriff's Office

Manassas Park Police Department

Town of Haymarket Police Department

Town of Occoquan Police Department

Quantico Police Department

Dumfries Police Department

Virginia State Police

LOCAL & REGIONAL AGENCIES

AirCare 1 (PHI Air Medical Manassas)

Department of Forestry

Virginia Forestry

Civil Air Patrol

Girl Scout Council of the Nation's Capital

Prince William District Scouts

Prince William County Community Foundation

NOVA Food Rescue

PWC Animal Services

Saving Prince William's Littles

Area Agency on Aging

PWC Public Safety Communications 911

Office of Executive Management

Human Rights Commission

Community Services Wellness & Prevention

Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court Seals on Wheels

PWC Building Development Building Code Enforcement

Prince William Public Libraries' Mobile Library Unit

Office of Housing and Community Development

Neabsco District Supervisor Victor Angry

Volunteer Prince William

Public Works/Solid Waste Management

Office of Procurement Services

PWC Department of Facilities & Fleet Management

ADDITIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

PWCFRS Honor Guard

Prince William County Pipes & Drums

Antique Fire & Rescue Apparatus

MedStar Health - Bleeding Control VR Experience

PSCC 911 - Make the Right Call Presentation

Firefighter/EMS Gear Dress Up Station

Face Painting

Egg Drop Challenge Rules Registration Form (closes Wed., Oct.9th @ 5 p.m.)

SPECIAL GUESTS

Sparky the Fire Dog

McGruff the Crime Dog

Smokey the Bear

MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT

Woodbridge High School Marching Band

Manassas Park High School Drum Line

School of Rock Haymarket House Band

FOOD TRUCKS

Two Smooth Dudes

Virginia Grill

Sweet Frog

Bella's Cafe

AND MUCH, MUCH MORE!

EVENT SCHEDULE

*CHECK HERE for a list of scheduled events happening throughout the day.