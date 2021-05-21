Torch Run for Special Olympics is June 10

It is time for the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics, and the Police Department would love to have the public join us and cheer on the runners! The Torch that symbolizes the beginning of the Special Olympics Games in Richmond, Va., is lit in Arlington and is carried by police officers and Special Olympians to Richmond on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

Runners and supporters will gather at the rear of the Gar-Field Eastern District Station, 15948 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge (22191) at 9 a.m. New this year: The runners will be transported from Gar-Field to PWC DFR Station 17, at Cardinal and Waterway drives. Runners will begin here and follow the route down Cardinal Drive to the entrance area of Gar-Field at Donald Curtis and Cardinal drives. Any Special Athletes who choose to run will start at this point and run to the fuel pumps area to complete the race. The route will not continue down Route 1 this year, so the total route is 3.6 miles.

For more information on the Torch Run visit: https://www.specialolympicsva.org/2021-torch-run?locale=en

Law enforcement officers throughout the United States and in more than 40 countries support Special Olympics.