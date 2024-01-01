searchSearch
    The Office of Historic Preservation serves as stewards of County-owned historic structures, cultural and natural resources, historic landscapes, and artifacts. We build community identity alongside our local partners by telling the story of the people of Prince William County. The Office of Historic Preservation's goal is to show the connections between our history, our present, our future, and our growth as a community.

Prince William Historic Preservation Announces Updated African American History Trail

The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is proud to announce that its newly updated African American History Trail is now open. Previously only online, the African American History Trail is now more accessible, with wayfinding signs at each of the 20 stops where visitors can not only read about the historical locations, but they can also listen to the tour narrated by Neabsco District Supervisor, Victor Angry, of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
Your Online Guide to Recreation, Fun & Fitness

Registration is now open! There’s no better place to experience the beauty of fall than at one of our 80 parks and historic sites. The fall season is brimming with special events such as the Kids for Kids Triathlon, Arts Alive!, Brentsville Day bluegrass festival, First Tee Golf Tournament and more!
    Historic Perspectives

    The 2024 fall issue of Historic Perspectives articles include: Conscripts at Bristoe Station, 1977 Williams Ordinary Archaeological Dig, The Little White Schoolhouse at Brentsville and more.

    Prince William County in the American Revolution

    This research project created resources about Prince William County in the American Revolution, including a roster of veterans who were either born or enlisted in the County. Other resources include an index, annotated bibliography, and a GIS map of the burial locations of many of these Revolutionary War veterans.

    Prince William Historic Preservation on YouTube

    The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is dedicated to the preservation of Prince William County's historic resources. Join us in our mission of historic preservation on YouTube where you will be able to learn more about the history of Prince William County, what staff does to preserve our local history, unique how-to videos and more!

    Williams-Dawe House

    In 2022, Prince William County purchased six acres in the town of Brentsville that historically consisted of lots 9, 10, 11, 66, and 67. The property features the Williams-Dawe House, as well as the chimney and foundation stones of the nearby Wolfe-Bauder House. In addition, there are several archaeological features, natural areas, and the remains of one of the cross streets in the town, Hooe Street.

    Volunteer with Us

    The Office of Historic Preservation needs volunteers during the week and on the weekends. Pick the time and volunteer work that is best for you! Opportunities include docents, tour guides, junior preservationists, children's program leaders, gardeners, living history, special events, research, just for scouts and more.

Field Trips & Educational Programs

The Office of Historic Preservation, a division of the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism offers educational experiences for students, youth groups, and scouts. We offer field trips to our historic sites, group activities, after school programs and more. In addition, we can offer materials and guides for your classroom and youth meetings to guide conversations and spark interest in our local history. We can work with you to create custom programs and experiences to meet your needs. Call us at our main office at 703-792-4754 to discuss your needs and goals.
For Teenagers Who Love History

The Office of Historic Preservation's Junior Preservationist Program is for teenagers between the ages of 13-18. Junior Preservationists experience amazing opportunities and go behind the scenes of local historic sites, working with trained historic preservations and historians. Program participants have the chance to assist staff with special events, summer camps, education programs and the daily operations of some of the oldest historic sites in Prince William County.
