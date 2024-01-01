Field Trips & Educational Programs The Office of Historic Preservation, a division of the Prince William County Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism offers educational experiences for students, youth groups, and scouts. We offer field trips to our historic sites, group activities, after school programs and more. In addition, we can offer materials and guides for your classroom and youth meetings to guide conversations and spark interest in our local history. We can work with you to create custom programs and experiences to meet your needs. Call us at our main office at 703-792-4754 to discuss your needs and goals.