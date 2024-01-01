The Office of Historic Preservation serves as stewards of County-owned historic structures, cultural and natural resources, historic landscapes, and artifacts. We build community identity alongside our local partners by telling the story of the people of Prince William County. The Office of Historic Preservation's goal is to show the connections between our history, our present, our future, and our growth as a community.more
The 2024 fall issue of Historic Perspectives articles include: Conscripts at Bristoe Station, 1977 Williams Ordinary Archaeological Dig, The Little White Schoolhouse at Brentsville and more.
This research project created resources about Prince William County in the American Revolution, including a roster of veterans who were either born or enlisted in the County. Other resources include an index, annotated bibliography, and a GIS map of the burial locations of many of these Revolutionary War veterans.
The Prince William County Office of Historic Preservation is dedicated to the preservation of Prince William County's historic resources. Join us in our mission of historic preservation on YouTube where you will be able to learn more about the history of Prince William County, what staff does to preserve our local history, unique how-to videos and more!
In 2022, Prince William County purchased six acres in the town of Brentsville that historically consisted of lots 9, 10, 11, 66, and 67. The property features the Williams-Dawe House, as well as the chimney and foundation stones of the nearby Wolfe-Bauder House. In addition, there are several archaeological features, natural areas, and the remains of one of the cross streets in the town, Hooe Street.
The Office of Historic Preservation needs volunteers during the week and on the weekends. Pick the time and volunteer work that is best for you! Opportunities include docents, tour guides, junior preservationists, children's program leaders, gardeners, living history, special events, research, just for scouts and more.